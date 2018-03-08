1000 Shades Of Green

Indian tabla masters and a wealth of other upcoming performances, daylight savings time, and a curragh-full of Irish music for St. Patrick's Day!

This program will air on Sunday March 11th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Vergennes Opera House presents Vermont celtic rockers Prydein on Saturday March 17th

John Specker and his daughter Ida Mae present a special evening of fiddle and banjo music in honor of St Patrick’s Day, Saturday March 17th, from 7-10 pm at Jakes Tavern in Londonderry. Admission is free and All are welcome / good time, good people, good food and drink!

Mary Provencher and the Mystic Party band will be playing at Palmer’s Sugarhouse in Shelburne on Saturday March 17th from noon to 4 p.m.

Harper Domique Dodge will be joined by Vermont fiddlers Ben Wang and Sebastian James, the band Knotwork and more for a St. Patrick’s Day concert at the Waterbury Center Grange Cultural Center on Saturday March 17th. Music begins at 6 p.m.

Pete’s Posse will be playing at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe on Saturday March 17th. The show begins at 7:30.

Reggie Harris will perform at the Meetinghouse Café at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Bennington on Saturday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Quebecoise fiddler and vocalist Sophie Lavoie and uilleann piper and banjoist Fiachra O’Regan from Ireland will be performing at the Burlington Violin Shop on Church Street on Thursday March 15th at 6 p.m.

Celtic harp masters Grainne Hambly and William Jackson will be performing at the Chandler Upper Gallery in Randolph on Saturday March 17th at 7:30 P.m.

The Flynn Center in Burlington presents a St. Patrick’s Day show with Altan on Saturday March 17th and Indian percussion master Zakir Hussein along with flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Monday March 19th.

There will be a contra dance at the Tinmouth Community Center on Friday March 16th beginning at 8 p.m. Dugan Murphy calling with music provided by Cedar and Arthur and Guillaume from Cloud Ten and Nova.

The Fletcher Free Library in Burlington will be presenting a Jazz Brunch on Sunday March 18th at 11am featuring the music of Jenni Johnson and the Jazz Junketeers. All proceeds will benefit the library, and tickets and more information can be had at the library’s main desk.

The Vermont celtic band Gypsy Reel will be playing this week at the Slate Valley Museum in Granville, NY on Friday March 16th at 7pm, on Saturday March 17th at the Sitting Bull Tavern at Okemo Man Resort in Ludlow at 3pm, and at the The Killarney Irish Pub in Ludlow on Saturday March 17th at 7.30 p.m.