$10,000 For Remote Workers To Move To Vermont: The Plan Makes A Big Buzz, But How Will It Work?

  • We're talking about the law that reimburses out-of-staters up to $10,000 to move to Vermont to work remotely, and how it fits into the state's strategy on jobs and attracting workers.
Live call-in discussion: By now you've probably heard about the law that reimburses out-of-staters up to $10,000 to move to Vermont to work remotely. We're talking about that plan and the big reaction it's getting, both positive and negative. Plus, how remote work fits into Vermont's economy and what else the state is doing to support it as an option.

We're joined by Michael Schirling, Vermont secretary of commerce and community development.

We'll also hear from Bradley Holt, who works remotely in Richmond managing a team of developer advocates for IBM.

We're also joined by Samantha Sheehan, owner of the Valley.Works coworking space in Waitsfield.

Broadcast on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

The $3.2 Million Plan To Attract New Workers To Vermont

As Vermont's workforce ages, the state's labor force is losing workers. Changing that trend, economists and elected officials say, is key to Vermont's future.
Facing an aging population and a shrinking labor pool, the need for Vermont's workforce to change trajectory has been a problem for years.

Vermont Edition looks at what's being proposed by Gov. Phil Scott's administration to realize that change, and the larger trends shaping that struggle.

Beyond The Office: Telecommuting In Vermont

Today, employees can consult with their bosses in New York, make sales in Europe and end their day in rural Vermont. How you might ask? By commuting to work digitally. Nationally, over 3 million people can be classified as telecommuters. With a growing number moving into the state, telecommuters are bringing with them resources that can help boost our local economy.