$10,000 For Remote Workers To Move To Vermont: The Plan Makes A Big Buzz, But How Will It Work?

Live call-in discussion: By now you've probably heard about the law that reimburses out-of-staters up to $10,000 to move to Vermont to work remotely. We're talking about that plan and the big reaction it's getting, both positive and negative. Plus, how remote work fits into Vermont's economy and what else the state is doing to support it as an option.

We're joined by Michael Schirling, Vermont secretary of commerce and community development.

We'll also hear from Bradley Holt, who works remotely in Richmond managing a team of developer advocates for IBM.

We're also joined by Samantha Sheehan, owner of the Valley.Works coworking space in Waitsfield.

Broadcast on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.