Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

2 Young Adult Authors With VCFA Connections Up For National Book Award

By & 36 minutes ago
  • "American Street" by Ibi Zoboi and "Clayton Byrd Goes Underground" by Rita Williams-Garcia are both on the shortlist for the 2017 National Book Award for Young People's Literature.
    HarperCollins, courtesy

Live call-in discussion: When Rita Williams-Garcia read Ibi Zoboi's application to Vermont College of Fine Arts, she knew the writer was extremely talented. Williams-Garcia then served as Zoboi's faculty advisor at the school.

Now, Zoboi and Williams-Garcia each have a book nominated to the shortlist for the 2017 National Book Award for Young People's Literature. That's two of the final five!

We speak with the two authors about their young adult novels, their writing relationship at VCFA and afterwards, and what it takes to write for a young audience.

Post your questions or comments here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Arts & Culture
Books

Related Content

Young Writers Project: 'Eclipsed'

By Maisie Newbury Oct 14, 2017
Maisie Newbury, 16, of Weybridge writes about love lost on the day of the solar eclipse, August 21, 2017
'Soulsearch,' by Ava Kendrick/Young Writers Project Photo Library, courtesy

I spent most of today
Floating up in space,
My head in the clouds,
My heart in the air.

Young Writers Project: 'Casual Racism With A Side Of Language-Based Angst'

By Lonna Neidig Oct 6, 2017
Lonna Neidig, 16, of St. Albans writes about the pain caused by inconsiderate, casual racist comments.
Anna Phelps, Wolcott/Young Writers Project Photo Library

I was sitting among tiny, green blades of grass,
listening to a chaotic symphony
of loudspeakers
and bubbling voices.

Art Hounds: A Fringe Fest, One-Acts And Some Blues

By Oct 13, 2017
This weekend marks the fifth year that Off Center For Dramatic Arts in Burlington's North End holds its Fringe Festival, where local actors and playwrights try out new material in front of an audience.
Linda Provost

You can see theater on the fringe, some one-act plays, a photo exhibit of discarded shoes and more this weekend throughout Vermont.