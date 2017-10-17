2 Young Adult Authors With VCFA Connections Up For National Book Award

Live call-in discussion: When Rita Williams-Garcia read Ibi Zoboi's application to Vermont College of Fine Arts, she knew the writer was extremely talented. Williams-Garcia then served as Zoboi's faculty advisor at the school.

Now, Zoboi and Williams-Garcia each have a book nominated to the shortlist for the 2017 National Book Award for Young People's Literature. That's two of the final five!

We speak with the two authors about their young adult novels, their writing relationship at VCFA and afterwards, and what it takes to write for a young audience.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.