200,000 Dams And Culverts In Northeast No Longer Serve A Purpose

The northeast has 200,000 of what U.S. Fish and Wildlife's Cathy Bozek describes as "barriers to water flow" -- dams and culverts that no longer serve a purpose.



Bozek is based at USFW's Northeast Region office in Hadley, Massachusetts. The office covers Maine to West Virginia and has just released $1 million to fund 25 projects in the region.

One, to remove the East​ ​Burke​ ​dam​ in Vermont, will receive $50,000. The dam is located on a tributary to the Connecticut River. Bozek said it's in bad shape.

"Opening up this river by removing the dam will not only remove the liability to the owner and this safety hazard," Bozek said, "but also restore brook trout habitat."

The Northeast USFW also just funded several culvert replacement projects in Maine and New Hampshire. Bozek said many of the older corrugated metal pipes that carry streams under roadways are too small, cause floods, and hamper aquatic life.

The service is considering future money toward a project Williamsburg, Massachusetts. Bozek said if funded, it could help prevent road flooding and restore habitat for American eel and brook trout.

