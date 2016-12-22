2016 Holiday Programs On VPR And VPR Classical

This holiday season, make VPR and VPR Classical part of your celebrations and enjoy a variety of special programs, ranging from traditional to new.

Sunday, Dec. 18

11 a.m. on VPR Classical - VPR Choral Hour: Holiday Episode

7 p.m. on VPR — All The Traditions Light Show - Host Robert Resnik plays three hours of “light” songs to celebrate the winter solstice.

Monday, Dec. 19

8 p.m. on VPR Classical – Where Have We Met Before? Reuben’s Holiday Favorites

Tuesday, Dec. 20

8 p.m. on VPR Classical – VPR Choral Hour: Holiday Episode (reprise)

9 p.m. on VPR – Paul Winter Solstice Celebrate the return of the sun on the darkest night of the year from New York's Cathedral of St. John the Divine to hear The Paul Winter Consort and the Cathedral Pipe Organ.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Noon and 7 p.m. on VPR - Vermont Edition Music Show Listeners share songs that inspired and informed their year.

8 p.m. on VPR Classical — VSO on VPR Classical: Handel’s Messiah Blanche Moyse conducts the Vermont Symphony Orchestra in a classic performance of Handel's Messiah.

Thursday, Dec. 22

8 p.m. on VPR Classical – St. Olaf Christmas Festival First held in 1912, the St. Olaf Christmas Festival is one of the oldest musical celebrations of Christmas in the United States. It features more than 500 student musicians who are members of five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra.

9 p.m. on VPR - Holidays at My Place Spend two hours with early rock and roll holiday music from the My Place archives.

Friday, Dec. 23

8 p.m. on VPR Classical — VPR Classical Presents: The Rose Ensemble The Rose Ensemble performing live for a studio audience in VPR's Studio 1. Hosted by Walter Parker.

9 p.m. on VPR Classical – A Leroy Anderson Christmas This one-hour program of classic Christmas arrangements and original music by Leroy Anderson, is hosted by conductor Leonard Slatkin and the composer's son Kurt Anderson.

Saturday, Dec. 24

8:20 a.m. on VPR – Willem Lange’s original story, “Favor Johnson.” A VPR tradition, this story of a Vermont farmer, his dog, Hercules, and a fruitcake is told by VPR Commentator Willem Lange.

10 a.m. on VPR Classical — Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on VPR Classical Hosted by Michael Barone, this is a live service of spoken-word and music broadcast from the chapel of King's College in Cambridge, England. The 30-voice King's College Choir performs the legendary Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols service of Biblical readings and music.

12 p.m. on VPR – Willem Lange’s reading of Dickens,’ A Christmas Carol VPR commentator Willem Lange reads the Charles Dickens' holiday classic.

7 p.m. on VPR Classical – Hollywood Holiday Lynne Warfel, host of Saturday Cinema, takes you on a one-hour musical retrospective of some of Hollywood's most cherished Christmas-themed movies.

8 p.m. on VPR Classical – Carols and Cheer Favorite carols for the holiday season that are utterly “sing-a-long-able." This program features the best of the Christmas season as performed by the leading artists and ensembles of today.

9 p.m. on VPR Classical — Christmas with Mormon Tabernacle Choir The choir continues its tradition of great artistry with touching arrangements of familiar carols, and surprises with lesser-known melodies that are fast becoming the new classics.

Sunday, Dec. 25

11 a.m. on VPR – Pink Martini The internationally acclaimed “little orchestra," Pink Martini bedecks the airwaves with festive holiday songs from across the globe.

11 a.m. on VPR Classical – Christmas with VPR Classical: Linda Radtke Your VPR Classical hosts will be with you all day, bringing you locally hosted Christmas favorites.

1 p.m. on VPR Classical – Holiday Pops with the Boston Pops The Boston Pops, Tanglewood Festival Chorus, and conductor Keith Lockhart, take the stage with favorite carols, a few surprises, and a visit from a certain red-suited fellow, direct from Symphony Hall.

3 p.m. on VPR Classical – Christmas with VPR Classical: Kari Anderson Your VPR Classical hosts will be with you all day, bringing you locally hosted Christmas favorites.

5 p.m. on VPR Classical — VPR Classical Presents: The Rose Ensemble (reprise)

6 p.m. on VPR Classical - Christmas with VPR Classical: James Stewart Your VPR Classical hosts will be with you all day, bringing you locally hosted Christmas favorites.

Monday, Dec. 26

Noon and 7 p.m. on VPR - Hanukkah Lights A perennial NPR favorite with all new Hanukkah stories from authors R.L.Maizes, Lia Pripstein, Elisa Albert and Ellen Orleans. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Noon and 7 p.m. on VPR - A Season’s Griot Public radio's only nationally syndicated Kwanzaa program with host and acclaimed storyteller, Madafo Lloyd Wilson. This special captures the tales and traditions of African American and African people.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Noon and 7 p.m. on VPR – But Why? Podcast sampler

Thursday, Dec. 29

Noon and 7 p.m. on VPR - Live From The Fort MixTape, Volume 4 Hear local bands and musicians from all genres who recorded in VPR's studios over the past year as part of the VPR music video series, Live From The Fort.

Friday, Dec. 30

Noon and 7 p.m. on VPR – Capitol Steps Politics takes a holiday. The Capitol Steps roast 2016 in humor and song.

Saturday, Dec. 31

11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on VPR – Toast Of The Nation A New Year's Eve tradition with jazz, all night from to coast, with countdowns to midnight in all four continental time zones.

Tuesday, Jan. 1

11 a.m. on VPR Classical — New Year’s Day Live from Vienna The Vienna Philharmonic's annual New Year a program of lively and nostalgic works from the Strauss family and its contemporaries. Gustavo Dudamel conducts.