The 2018 'Eye On The Sky' Stargazing Party!

Take your radio or phone into the backyard and join VPR for our Eye on the Sky Stargazing Party on Friday, Aug. 10 at 9 p.m.

VPR's Ric Cengeri speaks with Mark Breen, planetarium director of the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium in St. Johnsbury. Breen will answer your questions about the stars, planets and constellations. You'll learn about the Summer Triangle, meteor showers, how to use the Big Dipper to find other stars and much more.

You can call in with your questions during the live show or email them in ahead of time.

And this year's Eye On The Sky Stargazing Party is part of a world-record attempt happening in Saint Johnsbury! The Fairbanks Musem hopes to make it into the Guinness Book Of World Records with the largest astronomy lesson in the world. They're counting on at least 1,200 people to attend.

The fun there starts at at 5:30 p.m. with food trucks and astronomy activities, leading up a 30-minute science lesson at 8:15 p.m. with educator Bobby Farlice-Rubio. You'll find all the details here.

The rain date for both events is Saturday, Aug. 11. Listen Friday morning and check our website for the update.