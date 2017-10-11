Related Program: 
All The Traditions

21 Years And Counting !

By 31 minutes ago
  • Robert and Nora in the Control Room !
    photo by Ben Resnik

We celebrate the 21st anniversary of our first show on VPR (October 13th, 1996!!) with some old favorites, lots of interesting new releases, and some rare "live-in-the-studio" recordings by many talented local artists who have played on our program...happy anniversary to us !

This program will air on Sunday October 15th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Rebecca Padula  will be performing solo at the Switchback Tavern in Burlington on Friday October 20th at 6 p.m., and with her band Leadfoot Louise at Twiggs in St. Albans on Saturday October 21st at 7 p.m.

The Zeichner Trio will be giving a concert on Saturday, October 21st at the Music Box in Craftsbury.  Music begins at 7:30 p.m.

Irish musicians Caitlín Nic Gabhann and Ciarán Ó Maonaigh will be performing at the Burlington Violin Shop on Monday October 16th at 6 p.m.

The Whallonsburg Grange Hall in Essex, New York, welcomes Archie Fisher for a special Sunday afternoon concert on October 22nd at 4 p.m.

Rani Arbo and Greg Ryan will be performing at the Old Meetinghouse in East Montpelier Center on Saturday, October 21st at 7 p.m.

Acoustic musicians John Kirk and Trish Miller present ‘fiddle tunes, funny songs & fancy footwork” in a free concert sponsored by Greenwich, NY Free Library on Saturday, October 21st at 7 p.m.

Jenni Johnson will shake the rafters of Proctorsville’s Gethsemane Episcopal Church, backed up by the Jazz Junketeers on Sunday October 22nd at 4 p.m.  

Snake Mountain Bluegrass will be appearing at Brandon Music on Saturday October 21st at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday October 21st the 7th Annual Kingdom Bluegrass Jamboree will be happening at the St. Johnsbury School Auditorium on Western Ave, featuring Bob Amos & Catamount Crossing, Jim Rooney, Bayley Hazen Boys, Marcotte Brothers, Back Shed Bluegrass Volunteers and “Banjo Dan and Friends.” Music begins at 7 p.m.

There will be a Contra Dance with The Tartan Raiders with Mary Wesley calling at the Tinmouth Community Center on Friday October 20th at 8 p.m.

Andre Marchand, Jean-Francois Belanger, and Pete Sutherland will be performing at the Burlington Violin Shop on Wednesday October 18th at 6 p.m.

Old Songs in Voorheesville, NY presents harper Patrick Ball on Friday October 20th at 7:30 p.m.

 

