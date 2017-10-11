21 Years And Counting !

We celebrate the 21st anniversary of our first show on VPR (October 13th, 1996!!) with some old favorites, lots of interesting new releases, and some rare "live-in-the-studio" recordings by many talented local artists who have played on our program...happy anniversary to us !

This program will air on Sunday October 15th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Rebecca Padula will be performing solo at the Switchback Tavern in Burlington on Friday October 20th at 6 p.m., and with her band Leadfoot Louise at Twiggs in St. Albans on Saturday October 21st at 7 p.m.

The Zeichner Trio will be giving a concert on Saturday, October 21st at the Music Box in Craftsbury. Music begins at 7:30 p.m.

Irish musicians Caitlín Nic Gabhann and Ciarán Ó Maonaigh will be performing at the Burlington Violin Shop on Monday October 16th at 6 p.m.

The Whallonsburg Grange Hall in Essex, New York, welcomes Archie Fisher for a special Sunday afternoon concert on October 22nd at 4 p.m.

Rani Arbo and Greg Ryan will be performing at the Old Meetinghouse in East Montpelier Center on Saturday, October 21st at 7 p.m.

Acoustic musicians John Kirk and Trish Miller present ‘fiddle tunes, funny songs & fancy footwork” in a free concert sponsored by Greenwich, NY Free Library on Saturday, October 21st at 7 p.m.

Jenni Johnson will shake the rafters of Proctorsville’s Gethsemane Episcopal Church, backed up by the Jazz Junketeers on Sunday October 22nd at 4 p.m.

Snake Mountain Bluegrass will be appearing at Brandon Music on Saturday October 21st at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday October 21st the 7th Annual Kingdom Bluegrass Jamboree will be happening at the St. Johnsbury School Auditorium on Western Ave, featuring Bob Amos & Catamount Crossing, Jim Rooney, Bayley Hazen Boys, Marcotte Brothers, Back Shed Bluegrass Volunteers and “Banjo Dan and Friends.” Music begins at 7 p.m.

There will be a Contra Dance with The Tartan Raiders with Mary Wesley calling at the Tinmouth Community Center on Friday October 20th at 8 p.m.

Andre Marchand, Jean-Francois Belanger, and Pete Sutherland will be performing at the Burlington Violin Shop on Wednesday October 18th at 6 p.m.

Old Songs in Voorheesville, NY presents harper Patrick Ball on Friday October 20th at 7:30 p.m.