25 Arrested For Drug-Related Crimes In Washington County

By News Staff 1 hour ago
Twenty-five people were arrested for drug-related crimes in the Washington County area this week.

Vermont State Police announced Friday that 45 members of federal, state and local law enforcement, including members of the Montpelier and Barre City Police, participated in this week’s arrests. They come after a multi-month investigation into drug sales and trafficking in the area.

Charges range from the sale of heroin and crack cocaine, to felony possession of a firearm.

U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan said the arrests made clear, “there is no place in Vermont for trafficking of opioids or for the use of firearms in connection with the drug trade."

This enforcement action exemplifies the exceptional results we can achieve when we work together toward our shared goals of peace and safety for Vermonters. We are grateful to the many law enforcement officers and prosecutors who pitched in to make these arrests possible. This sweep could not have happened without the collaboration of law enforcement at all levels and the cooperation of federal, state, and local prosecutors. This series of arrests will make a substantial impact in Washington County and go a long [way] toward promoting safety for its law abiding citizens.

According to the Vermont State Pollice, participating agencies included:

  • Vermont Drug Task Force
  • Vermont State Police
  • Montpelier Police Department
  • Barre City Police Department
  • South Burlington Police Department
  • U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
  • Federal Bureau of Investigation
  • U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration
  • U.S. Marshals Service
  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations
  • U.S. Attorney’s Office
  • Vermont Attorney General’s Office
  • Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office
