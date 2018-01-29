Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

The $3.2 Million Plan To Attract New Workers To Vermont

By & 5 hours ago
  • As Vermont's workforce ages, the state's labor force is losing workers. Changing that trend, economists and elected officials say, is key to Vermont's future.
    As Vermont's workforce ages, the state's labor force is losing workers. Changing that trend, economists and elected officials say, is key to Vermont's future.
    Peter Hirschfeld (far left), Ric Cengeri (left center), VPR File / Pexels

Facing an aging population and a shrinking labor pool, the need for Vermont's workforce to change trajectory has been a problem for years.

Vermont Edition looks at what's being proposed by Gov. Phil Scott's administration to realize that change, and the larger trends shaping that struggle.

Two former lawmakers now working on the governor's workforce growth initiatives, Sarah Buxton and Dustin Degree, discuss the demographic challenges Vermont faces, what's being proposed to address them, and how the governor's multi-million dollar campaign to target would-be Vermonters will work.

Broadcast on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
The Vermont Economy
Government & Politics

With Nod To 'Affordability,' Scott Budget Seeks Tax Breaks For Seniors, Workforce Development Funds

By Jan 23, 2018
Secretary of Administration Susanne Young and Commissioner of Finance Adam Greshin told reporters Tuesday that the governor's fiscal year 2019 budget plan ties rate of growth in state spending to the increase in Vermonters' wages.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

In a budget proposal that one administration official describes as having “no bells … and no whistles,” Republican Gov. Phil Scott is calling for a $5.9 billion spending plan that pegs the rate of growth in the budget to the increase in Vermonters’ incomes in recent years.

Aging Boomers, Fewer Babies: What Will A Changing Population Mean For Vt.'s Economy?

By Apr 19, 2017
FotografiaBasica / iStock.com

As Vermont’s demographic profile undergoes a potentially dramatic shift over the next decade or two, analysts in state government are trying give policymakers a more precise glimpse at what the population is going to look like in the future.

In Rutland, A Pronounced Case Of America's Skilled Labor Shortage

By May 9, 2017
Nina Keck / VPR

Have you tried to call a plumber or electrician lately? How about a carpenter? Nationwide, there’s a shortage of skilled tradespeople. 

Report: Workforce Shortage Urgent Issue For Manufacturers

By Apr 9, 2015

A regional business group says the New England states should cooperate more to attract high tech manufacturers.

In a 112 page report the Boston based New England Council says a multi-state approach is key to the future of advanced manufacturing in the region.

Council President and CEO Jim Brett says the number one issue for all the New England states is workforce development.