The $3.2 Million Plan To Attract New Workers To Vermont

Facing an aging population and a shrinking labor pool, the need for Vermont's workforce to change trajectory has been a problem for years.

Vermont Edition looks at what's being proposed by Gov. Phil Scott's administration to realize that change, and the larger trends shaping that struggle.

Two former lawmakers now working on the governor's workforce growth initiatives, Sarah Buxton and Dustin Degree, discuss the demographic challenges Vermont faces, what's being proposed to address them, and how the governor's multi-million dollar campaign to target would-be Vermonters will work.

Broadcast on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.