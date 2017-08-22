5 Can't-Miss VPR Music Moments

As Vermont Public Radio celebrates 40 years of public service, we're looking back at some of the important moments that have made this service what it is today.

From VPR's first day on the air, music has been a critical piece of what makes VPR so special for so many listeners.

Here are few of those musical moments:

Brian McCarthy Performs Live On Friday Night Jazz

The Northeast Kingdom's Brian McCarthy is a saxophonist and composer, but he's also a scholar. McCarthy's innovative reimagining of music from the Civil War stands as commentary on the nature of art and music in American society.

Live From The Fort Begins: Anders Parker and Cloud Badge

Live From The Fort is VPR's video series that connects Vermonter to intimate performances by local musicians. The series kicked off in 2014 with this set from Vermonter Anders Parker and Burlington super-group Cloud Badge.

Simone Dinnerstein Debuts VPR's New Steinway Live On Air

When the time came to select a new piano for VPR's Studio One performance space, there was little doubt about who would be a perfect fit to help select, and give the first performance on the instrument.

Simone Dinnerstein has been a long-time friend of the station, and gave a stunning performance that paired music by Philip Glass and Franz Schubert.

The Beethoven Project

Five Beethoven cello sonatas, available for free download for a month, with commentary from the artists. What's not to like?

This set of recordings done in-studio at VPR now lives in perpetuity on VPR's Soundcloud and continues to resonate with music-lovers around the world.

VPR's 'Call Me Maybe' Video

Ok so it's a stretch. But we couldn't resist. What started out as a pledge drive dare turned into a pan-station lip-syncing tour de force. Enjoy!