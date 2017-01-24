Related Programs: 
54 'High-Pay, High-Demand' Occupations Projected For Vermont

31 minutes ago
    The "Pathways to Promising Careers" jobs list includes the projected number of openings, the minimum required education and the median wage for each.
    PhotoBylove / iStock.com

The Vermont Department of Labor and the J. Warren & Lois McClure Foundation has updated its list of the top "high-pay, high-demand" jobs projected for Vermont over the next 10 years – and the educational requirements needed to obtain them.

There are 54 professions included on the "Pathways to Promising Careers" jobs list, accompanied by the projected number of openings, the minimum required education and the median wage for each.

Mathew Barewicz, the economic and labor market information chief for the Department of Labor, told Vermont Edition that employment opportunities currently growing in Vermont are in health care, manufacturing and construction.

Barewicz says it will be important for workers to continue their training well into their careers.

Explore the list here.

"This concept of a lifelong learner is so important, so even if you are completing your high school degree, we're encouraging people to get additional postsecondary training, potentially through adult technical education or career technical education," he says.

Barewicz says the business professional and technical services field is also growing, which includes jobs like accounting, information technology or legal firms.

He also says that job seekers should take advantage of one of the Labor Department's 12 career resource centers across the state.

Listen to the full interview from Vermont Edition above.

