The $58 Million Debate: Gov. Scott's Education Plan

Live call-in discussion: How will Vermont fund its schools? Gov. Scott's new plan would use nearly $60 million dollars in one-time funds to keep property taxes down, but Democrats in the legislature balked at a plan they say has a number of problems.

We're talking about the merits of that plan and what can pass muster with both lawmakers and the governor in the final weeks of the legislative session.

House Education Chair Rep. David Sharpe and budget commissioner Adam Greshin join Vermont Edition to discuss the governor's five-year plan to address education costs, how lawmakers are allocating education dollars as they finalize budgets and what can get support from the legislature and Gov. Scott.

Share your thoughts below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.