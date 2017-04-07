Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

The $6 Billion Question: How Are Lawmakers Crafting Vermont's State Budget?

  • Lawmakers hope to pass the budget in time to adjourn early in the first week of May.
Every year, the state budget is the one must-pass piece of legislation for lawmakers and the governor. But getting to agreement on the budget is fraught with philosophical differences and competing priorities.

On the next Vermont Edition, we look at how services and taxes are balanced, and why the federal budget leaves a big question mark for Vermont. Our guests are two reporters who've been covering the budget negotiations in Montpelier, April McCullum of the Burlington Free Press and VPR's Peter Hirschfeld.

Broadcast live on Monday, April 10, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

