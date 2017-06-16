8 Local Authors' Books Announced As Finalists For Vermont Book Award

A teen who believes she can see into the mind of a serial killer, a feminist take on Death of a Salesman through poetry, and a collection of interlocking short stories set in Sweden. All three are subjects of the books nominated for this year’s Vermont Book Award.

Here are the eight finalists:

The eight finalists were selected from over 40 books.

The award started three years ago as a way to celebrate the literature of Vermont, said Miciah Gault, coordinator of the Vermont Book Award.

“In addition to highlighting that community of writers, it's really creating a community for writers of Vermont,” Gault said. “The judges are working together to make these tough decisions about who the finalists should be, and who the winner should be, and the finalists feel connected because they're going through this exciting process together.”

The winner of the Vermont Book Award will be announced in September at the Vermont Book Award Gala.

Last year, poet and University of Vermont professor Major Jackson won the Vermont Book Award for his poetry collection Roll Deep.

Listen to the full announcement of the Vermont Book Award finalists above.