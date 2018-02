In the ongoing fallout from what prosecutors have called a "Ponzi-like scheme" in the Northeast Kingdom, alleged perpetrator Ariel Quiros has agreed to a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Anne Galloway, founder and editor at the news website VTDigger, has been following this story from the very beginning. She joined Vermont Edition for an update on the most recent developments.

Broadcast on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.