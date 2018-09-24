Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

999 Songs Out Of 1,000: Quechee Songwriter Challenge Strikes A Chord

By & 31 minutes ago
  • Dan Weintraub of Quechee is on day 999 of his self-imposed challenge to write a new song a day for 1,000 days in a row.
    Dan Weintraub, courtesy

Sipping a cup of coffee. Floating down a river. Laundry detergent. Song lyrics can capture memories of relaxing mornings, summer adventures or even mundane daily duties. Writing lyrics like these are now very familiar to Dan Weintraub, a Quechee-based singer/songwriter, as he nears the end of a unique songwriting challenge: writing a song per day for 1,000 days

On Tuesday, Sept. 25, Weintraub will write song 999, the penultimate composition of his ambitious songwriting odyssey. 

Weintraub joins Vermont Edition to explore the songs that have come out of nearly three years of writing music, and why Weintraub says he may never compose another song after this project ends.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

