Related Program: 
VPR News

Abenaki Tribes Celebrate Art And Culture On Church Street

By 5 minutes ago
  • Musician Bryan Blanchette performs at an Abenaki festival in Burlington.
    Musician Bryan Blanchette performs at an Abenaki festival in Burlington on Saturday.
    Henry Epp / VPR

Abenaki artists, musicians and civic leaders gathered in downtown Burlington Saturday for a celebration of their tribes' history, art and culture.

Drumming, singing and displays of traditional and modern Abenaki art filled the top block of Church Street. Under a tent, Kerry Wood — a member of the Mississquoi tribe — sold traditional baskets made of brown ash and sweetgrass. Wood said she learned to make the baskets through an apprenticeship a few years ago. 

Kerry Wood, a member of the Missisquoi tribe, sells baskets at an Abenaki art and culture festival in Burlington on Saturday.
Credit Henry Epp / VPR

Wood said the Burlington event helps increase the visibility of the Abenaki. She said when she was in school, she didn't learn about any Native Americans in Vermont.

"And yet historically, we know that Native Americans — and specifically the Abenakis — have been here for 10,000 years," Wood said, "so to have this opportunity to come home and be on Church Street and share it with the visitors in our home community is an amazing opportunity."

From VPR's Brave Little StateWhat Is The Status Of The Abenaki Native Americans In Vermont Today? [November 2016]

Don Stevens, chief of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation, organized Saturday's celebration of Abenaki culture on Church Street in Burlington.
Credit Henry Epp / VPR

Don Stevens, chief of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation, said that along with events like the one Saturday, he hopes to get more schools to include teachings about the tribes in their curriculum.

"We're a vibrant community, and we want to make sure that people can learn about us. ... We want schools to also teach about us because we're not in the past," Stevens said.

Watch Below — Members of Abenaki tribes perform traditional drumming at Saturday's event on Church Street:

Tags: 
VPR News
Arts & Culture
Abenaki

Related Content

What Is The Status Of The Abenaki Native Americans In Vermont Today?

By Nov 4, 2016
Angela Evancie / VPR

This month on Brave Little State, VPR's people-powered journalism podcast, a question about the descendants of this region's first residents.

To Keep Native Medicinal Knowledge Alive, Leaders Organize Plant Walks

By Sep 28, 2017
This plant is commonly call self-heals, and it refers to plants in the genus Prunella. Herbalist Stephanie Cohen says it can treat skin and digestive issues.
Kathleen Masterson / VPR

To prevent their collective cultural knowledge about medicinal plants from disappearing, some Vermont tribal nations are sharing their expertise with those outside the native communities.

Public School Ethnic Studies Bill Struggles To Find Path Forward In Montpelier

By May 30, 2018
Zymora Davinchi, Rep. Kiah Morris, and Keith Goslant, from right, spoke in support of an ethnic studies bill at a forum in May. Supporters of the legisaltion have struggled to gain traction for the bill in Montpelier.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Racial justice advocates say students of color often don’t see themselves reflected in public school curriculum in Vermont, but supporters of an ethnic studies bill are having a tough time getting traction in Montpelier.

Our National Parks: Indigenous Voices

By Jun 16, 2016
NPS Archives

Though the national parks have famously been called “America’s best idea," this sentiment is not universally accepted.