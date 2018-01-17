Related Programs: 
The Frequency
VPR News

As Abuse And Neglect Cases Strain Vermont Courts, A New Commission Looks For Answers

By 7 hours ago
  • Court officials attribute a 63 percent increase in abuse and neglect cases over a three-year period to the opioid crisis.
    Court officials attribute a 63 percent increase in abuse and neglect cases over a three-year period to the opioid crisis.
    fstop123 / iStock

Child abuse and neglect cases are overwhelming the Family Division of the Vermont Court system, a situation that Court Administrator Patricia Gabel says, “has stretched existing resources to the breaking point."

For that reason, the state’s Supreme Court has established a commission to find a way to better manage the cases.

Court officials attribute a 63 percent increase in abuse and neglect cases over a three-year period to the opioid crisis.

“It’s not just the number of the cases that is increasing, it’s also the complexity of cases,” says Gabel.

She says courts are often faced with determining whether children should remain with the family or whether it’s better to find a permanent home for them elsewhere. 

Addiction and substance abuse recovery is a process that often involves periods of relapse. 

Gabel says there’s a tension the courts face in weighing the process of a parent’s recovery against the need to provide a child with a stable home environment.

“The highest increase of children being handled by the Department for Children and Families is in the category of children ages 0-5 years,” she says. “For children of those ages, any delay in locating a permanent family environment can have big impacts.”

The newly established commission will look at how the courts can work with other agencies and interested parties to come up with approaches that support long-term recovery and protect children. 

The commission, which is chaired by Chief Justice Paul Reiber and includes representatives from state government and the private sector, will also review efforts taking place in other states to learn which approaches are showing results.

A final report with recommendations is due on Dec. 1.

Tags: 
Government & Politics
Supreme Court
Opioid Addiction
Department for Children and Families
VPR News
The Frequency

Related Content

Impact Of Parental Substance Abuse A Growing Issue For Vt. Families, New Report Outlines

By Jan 10, 2018
a paper chain cutout of a family held up by two hands with a sunset in the background.
BrianAJackson / iStock

The 2017 "How are Vermont’s Young Children and Families?" report paints a mixed picture in terms of economic well-being, access to services and a range of health indicators.

The report also underscores the impact of parental substance abuse in reported instances of child abuse and neglect and in the number of children in state custody.

Opioid Abuse Continues To Strain Vermont's Child Welfare System

By Dec 5, 2017
The number of families that came into the Vermont Department for Children and Families support system increased, largely he says due to substance abuse issues.
Tomas Nevesely / iStock

The state's child protection line received a record number of calls last year, and officials say the opioid crisis continues to have an impact on families throughout Vermont.

Blue Cross Report Shows Significant Drop In Opioids Prescribed By Doctors

By Jan 16, 2018
A new Blue Cross Blue Shield Report shows a major reduction in the number of opioid prescriptions in the last 6 months
Tomas Nevesely / i-stock

A new Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont report shows there's been a dramatic reduction in the number of prescriptions being written for opioid pain medication in Vermont.

Blue Cross officials says new state prescribing policies, which went into effect July 1, 2017, are a major factor in the decline.