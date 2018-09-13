Related Program: 
Access, Resources, Poverty: The Challenges Of Rural Mental Health Care

  • Were talking about mental health care strategies for the challenges faced by rural areas of the state.
Live call-in discussion: Rural areas of the state face heightened challenges when it comes to mental health and mental health care: from spread-out populations to poverty, stigma and limited resources. We're talking about the the strategies used by the designated agencies that provide care in these areas to increase access to care and help the people who need it most. 

We're joined by Margaret Joyal, director of counseling and psychological services at Washington County Mental Health Services.

And by Blaine Lachance, director of adult mental health services at Northeast Kingdom Human Services.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

