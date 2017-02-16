Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

Acclaimed Choreographer Moses Pendleton On MOMIX And Growing Up In Vermont

By 13 minutes ago
  • Artists perform as part of the MOMIX show "Botanica" in Rome on Feb. 2, 2010. MOMIX founder and artistic director Moses Pendleton grew up in the Northeast Kingdom and the company has been in Vermont this week touring its show "Opus Cactus."
    Artists perform as part of the MOMIX show "Botanica" in Rome on Feb. 2, 2010. MOMIX founder and artistic director Moses Pendleton grew up in the Northeast Kingdom and the company has been in Vermont this week touring its show "Opus Cactus."
    Alessandra Tarantino / AP

Moses Pendleton grew up on a dairy farm in the Northeast Kingdom, and at Dartmouth College he turned to dance. He became a world-renowned dancer and choreographer, even choreographing parts of the Olympics ceremonies for the 1980 Lake Placid games and the 2014 Sochi games.

This week, his dance company MOMIX is performing their show, Opus Cactus, at the Paramount Center in Rutland on Feb. 16 and at the Lyndon Institute Alumni Hall in Lyndonville on Feb. 17.

"There is a series of images that may spark the imagination and create some impressions in the individual," says Pendleton of a MOMIX show.

Pendleton says it's the term "mix" that helps understand the company's approach, citing that there is a combination of dance and acrobatic elements that can be seen in the show's performers, along with the lighting, props and music used to craft an ambiance.

"We try to be evocative," Pendleton adds. "We're not tying to tell people what they should see. We're just offering a chance for them to escape from the reality into, you know, the fantasy world of MOMIX. And [of] course for me always, the fantasy's an integral part of reality."

Pendleton joined Vermont Edition on Wednesday for a wide-ranging conversation on MOMIX, returning to Vermont, skiing and aging.

You can listen to the full Vermont Edition interview with Pendleton above, and watch a promo video for MOMIX's Opus Cactus below:

Tags: 
VPR News
Vermont Edition
The Frequency
Arts & Culture

Related Content

All Star Student Musicians Provide Entertainment In The Northeast Kingdom

By Feb 10, 2017
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

When a group of parents in the Northeast Kingdom perceived a lack of commitment to musical education in their public school, they decided to do something about it. So they started a band. 

Composer Ben Cosgrove's Latest Work Reflects On The Motion Of Life At Sea

By Feb 9, 2017
Max Garcia-Conover

Composer and performer Ben Cosgrove writes music about natural landscapes he encounters as he drives around from place to place all over North America. But last fall, when he was the artist-at-sea onboard the Research Vessel Falkor with the Schmidt Ocean Institute, he found the only thing surrounding him was the endless ocean.

Burlington's New City Galerie Creates Pathways For Emerging Artists To Connect With Patrons

By Jan 20, 2017
Kristen M. Watson

By day, Joseph Pensak is a Presbyterian minister and he also serves as the curator and director at the now four-year-old New City Galerie on Church Street in Burlington.

Despite Ringling Bros. Shutdown, The Circus Arts Remain Alive And Well In Vermont

By Jan 16, 2017
As Ringling Bros. announces it will close, New England Center for Circus Arts in Brattleboro is keeping the art of circus performing alive. The group's co-founder Elsie Smith (left) works with Cherie Jacque and Miranda Kent on the trapeze.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

It's big news when a group like Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus announces that it will close after 146 years. But at the New England Center for Circus Arts in Brattleboro, aspiring circus performers continue to train. And in many ways, the staff there say the future of circus arts has never been brighter.