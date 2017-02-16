Acclaimed Choreographer Moses Pendleton On MOMIX And Growing Up In Vermont

Moses Pendleton grew up on a dairy farm in the Northeast Kingdom, and at Dartmouth College he turned to dance. He became a world-renowned dancer and choreographer, even choreographing parts of the Olympics ceremonies for the 1980 Lake Placid games and the 2014 Sochi games.

This week, his dance company MOMIX is performing their show, Opus Cactus, at the Paramount Center in Rutland on Feb. 16 and at the Lyndon Institute Alumni Hall in Lyndonville on Feb. 17.

"There is a series of images that may spark the imagination and create some impressions in the individual," says Pendleton of a MOMIX show.

Pendleton says it's the term "mix" that helps understand the company's approach, citing that there is a combination of dance and acrobatic elements that can be seen in the show's performers, along with the lighting, props and music used to craft an ambiance.

"We try to be evocative," Pendleton adds. "We're not tying to tell people what they should see. We're just offering a chance for them to escape from the reality into, you know, the fantasy world of MOMIX. And [of] course for me always, the fantasy's an integral part of reality."

Pendleton joined Vermont Edition on Wednesday for a wide-ranging conversation on MOMIX, returning to Vermont, skiing and aging.

You can listen to the full Vermont Edition interview with Pendleton above, and watch a promo video for MOMIX's Opus Cactus below: