Accomplished Olympians And Dominant Snowboarders: Clark, Jacobellis Are Off To The Games

By 52 minutes ago
    Kelly Clark competed in the snowboard halfpipe finals at the 2017 Toyota U.S. Snowboarding Grand Prix at Copper, CO.
    Sarah Brunson / US Ski and Snowboard

Vermont is sending two seasoned Olympians to compete in PyeongChang, South Korea, for the US Snowboarding Team.

Kelly Clark
Credit US Ski And Snowboard

Home: West Dover, Vermont

Age: 34

Olympic history: Won gold in halfpipe in 2002 in Salt Lake City; finished fourth in 2006 in Torino, took bronze in Vancouver in 2010 and bronze in 2014 in Sochi.

Career highlights: Clark has more than 70 victories, including seven X Games golds, five World Snowboard tour titles and eight U.S. Open crowns.

Backstory: Was the first woman to land a 1080 in competition [2011] and is considered the most dominant snowboarder —man or woman — in history.

Began on a plastic Mobile Monster snowboard from K-Mart when she first skied at Mount Snow Academy.

Lindsey Jacobellis

Credit coutesy United States Ski and Snowboard Association

Home: Stratton Mountain, Vermont

Age: 32

Olympic history:  Won silver in snowboard cross in Torino in 2006, was fifth in 2010 in Vancouver and seventh in 2014 in Sochi.

Career highlights: Considered the most dominant women’s snowboard cross racer in history. She has 27 World Cup wins and 43 top-three finishes in 72 races.

A 10-time X Games champion and four-time world champion.

Backstory: First began competing at age 15 in the 2003 X Games, the year she graduated from Stratton Mountain School.

Her older brother, Ben, keyed her interest in snowboarding. An avid surfer in the off-season.

