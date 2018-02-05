Accomplished Olympians And Dominant Snowboarders: Clark, Jacobellis Are Off To The Games

Vermont is sending two seasoned Olympians to compete in PyeongChang, South Korea, for the US Snowboarding Team.

Kelly Clark

Home: West Dover, Vermont

Age: 34

Olympic history: Won gold in halfpipe in 2002 in Salt Lake City; finished fourth in 2006 in Torino, took bronze in Vancouver in 2010 and bronze in 2014 in Sochi.

Career highlights: Clark has more than 70 victories, including seven X Games golds, five World Snowboard tour titles and eight U.S. Open crowns.

Backstory: Was the first woman to land a 1080 in competition [2011] and is considered the most dominant snowboarder —man or woman — in history.

Began on a plastic Mobile Monster snowboard from K-Mart when she first skied at Mount Snow Academy.

Lindsey Jacobellis

Home: Stratton Mountain, Vermont

Age: 32

Olympic history: Won silver in snowboard cross in Torino in 2006, was fifth in 2010 in Vancouver and seventh in 2014 in Sochi.

Career highlights: Considered the most dominant women’s snowboard cross racer in history. She has 27 World Cup wins and 43 top-three finishes in 72 races.

A 10-time X Games champion and four-time world champion.

Backstory: First began competing at age 15 in the 2003 X Games, the year she graduated from Stratton Mountain School.

Her older brother, Ben, keyed her interest in snowboarding. An avid surfer in the off-season.