Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

ACLU Pushes Greyhound To Stop Border Patrol From Boarding Their Buses

By & 21 minutes ago
  • The ACLU in several states is requesting that Greyhound stop allowing the border patrol to board their buses.
    The ACLU in several states is requesting that Greyhound stop allowing the border patrol to board their buses.
    Appaloosa / Flickr

The U.S. Customs and Border patrol, pointing to federal law, says it has the right to board and conduct warrantless searches in any vehicle within a hundred miles of the U.S. border. Given Vermont's small size and its northern border with Canada, that means that a significant portion of Vermont falls within that zone. The ACLU of Vermont has joined the chapters of several states asking Greyhound to stop allowing agents to board its buses and ask passengers questions about their citizenship.

ACLU of Vermont Executive Director James Lyall joined Vermont Edition to discuss the issue.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics

Related Content

ACLU: Border Patrol Checkpoints On I-93 Violated N.H. Constitution

By Dec 13, 2017

The ACLU of New Hampshire says the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoints on Interstate 93 this summer staged far inland from the Canadian border violated the state’s Constitution.

Traffic Stop Of Migrant Workers Raises Questions About Policing Policy

By Dec 11, 2017
Will Lambek of Migrant Justice says a traffic stop and subsequent detention of two migrant farmworkers is evidence the state needs to strengthen its fair and impartial policing policy.
John Dillon / VPR

A Franklin County, Vermont sheriff's officer called for the U.S. Border Patrol after he pulled over two Mexican farmworkers for a traffic violation last August. 