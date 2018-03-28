ACLU Pushes Greyhound To Stop Border Patrol From Boarding Their Buses

The U.S. Customs and Border patrol, pointing to federal law, says it has the right to board and conduct warrantless searches in any vehicle within a hundred miles of the U.S. border. Given Vermont's small size and its northern border with Canada, that means that a significant portion of Vermont falls within that zone. The ACLU of Vermont has joined the chapters of several states asking Greyhound to stop allowing agents to board its buses and ask passengers questions about their citizenship.

ACLU of Vermont Executive Director James Lyall joined Vermont Edition to discuss the issue.

