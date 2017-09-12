Active Shooter Reported At Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital

New Hampshire police are responding to reports of an active shooter at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.

This post will be updated.

An email from the hospital says the Dartmouth-Hitchcock campus is on lockdown, a shelter in place order is in effect, and Hanover and Lebanon police are on the scene.

The email advises people to: “evacuate the main campus, following your department protocols. If you feel your current location is unsafe, shelter in place. Follow your supervisors' directions. Incident Command has been convened. If you are outside of the building, do not go back inside until the alert has been called off.”