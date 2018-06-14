Related Program: 
Administration Officials Offer Their Take On The Budget Battle As Shutdown Looms

  • Finance Commissioner Adam Greshin, Tax Commissioner Kaj Samsom and acting Education Secretary Heather Bouchey pitched Gov. Scott's education plan in May. Today, we're talking about the continuing budget standoff in Montpelier.
Live call-in discussion: The disagreement between Governor Phil Scott and legislative leaders over using one-time surplus money to stabilize property tax rates is now in its fourth week. We're hearing from administration officials on their take on the standoff.

We're joined by Adam Greshin, commissioner of finance; and by Kaj Samsom, commissioner of the department of taxes.

Broadcast Friday, June 15, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

State Treasurer Cautions Danger Of Budget Uncertainty, Even If Eleventh-Hour Deal Can Be Reached

In a memo to lawmakers and the Scott administration, State Treasurer Beth Pearce, right, warned of dire consequences if they don't soon resolve their budget impasse.
State Treasurer Beth Pearce says Vermont will begin to experience serious fiscal setbacks if Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic lawmakers don’t resolve their budget impasse soon.

As Budget Surplus Grows, So Does Dispute Between Scott And Legislative Leaders

Gov. Phil Scott discusses the Administration's property tax plan with Budget and Finance Commissioner Adam Greshin at the Statehouse on Tuesday afternoon
Gov. Phil Scott says he'll veto the newly passed state budget unless lawmakers agree not to increase the state's non-residential property tax rate.

Scott says he's giving legislative leaders until Thursday to find a solution that meets his requirements. But House Speaker Mitzi Johnson says she's not giving in to Scott's demands.