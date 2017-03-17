Advocate For Undocumented Farmworkers Arrested By ICE In Burlington

Leaders of the advocacy group Migrant Justice say ICE agents arrested a former dairy farmworker in Burlington Friday afternoon.

Enrique Balcazar has been an outspoken advocate for undocumented farmworkers in Vermont. He came to the United States from Mexico when he was a teenager, and worked for a number of years on Vermont dairy farms, before becoming an organizer with Migrant Justice.

Will Lambek with Migrant Justice says Balcazar was arrested while he was driving down Shelburne Road in Burlington. Lambek says Balcazar called him as he was being arrested, and Lambek arrived on the scene and witnessed him being taken away. Lambek says Balcazar does not have a criminal record.

Migrant Justice leaders say they are staging a protest outside the Immigration and Custom Enforcement offices in St. Albans Friday, where they believe Balcazar is being taken.

This is the second arrest in as many days. Thursday, 23-year-old Alex Carrillo was arrested by plainclothes officers near the Chittenden County courthouse in Burlington according to Migrant Justice.

This post will be updated.