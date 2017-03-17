Related Program: 
VPR News

Advocate For Undocumented Farmworkers Arrested By ICE In Burlington

By 34 minutes ago

Leaders of the advocacy group Migrant Justice say ICE agents arrested a former dairy farmworker in Burlington Friday afternoon.

Enrique Balcazar has been an outspoken advocate for undocumented farmworkers in Vermont. He came to the United States from Mexico when he was a teenager, and worked for a number of years on Vermont dairy farms, before becoming an organizer with Migrant Justice.

Will Lambek with Migrant Justice says Balcazar was arrested while he was driving down Shelburne Road in Burlington. Lambek says Balcazar called him as he was being arrested, and Lambek arrived on the scene and witnessed him being taken away. Lambek says Balcazar does not have a criminal record.

Migrant Justice leaders say they are staging a protest outside the Immigration and Custom Enforcement offices in St. Albans Friday, where they believe Balcazar is being taken.

This is the second arrest in as many days. Thursday, 23-year-old Alex Carrillo was arrested by plainclothes officers near the Chittenden County courthouse in Burlington according to Migrant Justice.

This post will be updated.

Tags: 
VPR News
Immigration
Government & Politics

Related Content

ICE Agents Arrest Dairy Worker En Route To Burlington Courthouse

By Mar 16, 2017
Courtesy Migrant Justice

A local advocacy group says federal immigration agents arrested a Vermont dairy worker in Burlington Wednesday morning. Representatives from Migrant Justice say Alex Carrillo, 23, was stopped by agents in plainclothes as he and his wife were parking near the Chittenden County courthouse.  

Can The State Step Up Its IT Game?

By & 6 hours ago
Angela Evancie / VPR/file

Vermont has had some well-documented challenges with big IT projects over the years. But these digital infrastructure projects are important to a functioning and efficient state government, and Governor Phil Scott has formed a team to tackle the issue.