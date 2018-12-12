Related Program: 
VPR News

Aerial Weed-Spotting Missions Come To An End, As Police Put Focus On Opioids

By 1 hour ago
  • Close-up photo of cannabis plant
    Vermont State Police are no longer participating in a federal program that provides military helicoptors to help spot illicit cannabis farms.
    Yarygin / iStock

Vermont State Police have disbanded a decades-old program that used military helicopters to spot illicit cannabis farms from on high.

For years, many Vermonters in rural areas could count on seeing at least a couple low-flying choppers buzzing over their properties every summer. Those aerial spotting missions were the most visible manifestation of the “Marijuana Eradication Resource Team,” and they resulted in the uprooting of as many as 6,400 cannabis plants annually.

But as the Department of Public Safety narrows its focus to opioid investigations, according to Detective Lt. Casey Daniell, state police have decided to reallocate their cannabis eradication resources to more pressing public safety issues.

“I mean really it comes down to … resources of people that we don’t have to fill those slots and investigate the marijuana cases or the cannabis cases when we have to focus on the opioid epidemic,” Daniell says.

"I mean really it comes down to … resources of people that we don't have to fill those slots and investigate the marijuana cases or the cannabis cases when we have to focus on the opioid epidemic." — Det. Lt. Casey Daniell, Vermont State Police

Daniell says the Marijuana Eradication Resource Team flew its final mission in late 2015, a year in which police were able to locate more than 1,400 cannabis plants.

While the trips themselves were funded in part with federal grants, state police still had to commit officers’ time and energy to the effort. And Daniell says those resources are better expended on opioid investigations.

“The flights are certainly not what they were or will be probably in the near future, but we’re still going to focus on [large-scale cannabis grows], because it is a safety concern for all Vermonters,” Daniell says.

With helicopter flights no longer part of the interdiction effort, Daniell says state police will use more conventional investigative methods to find them.

“At this point we would rely more heavily based on confidential informant information on those places,” Daniell says.

Tags: 
Marijuana
Government & Politics
Public Safety
VPR News

Related Content

Inside What Could Be The First Retail Marijuana Shop On The East Coast

By Oct 24, 2018

The first retail marijuana store east of the Mississippi could open soon in Northampton, Massachusetts.

Demystifying Cannabidiol: CBD And Why It's Popping Up Everywhere

By & Oct 18, 2018
CBD products, from oil to food to skin care products, are becoming more common in Vermont and across the country. But questions remain about their legality and how they affect people.
Flickr / Wikimedia Commons

Cannabidiol, often called simply CBD, is becoming big business in Vermont and across the country. Found in items ranging from baked goods to skin creams, it's often followed by claims it can help with everything from headaches to anxiety.

But there's a lot of uncertainty around CBD, its legal status, health benefits, and how it affects people. We're talking about CBD, how the compound is used and how it works.