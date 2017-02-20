VPR Classical celebrates Black History Month with African American Voices, a series of 3-minute vignettes on the contributions of African American classical musicians.

Listen all this week at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Monday: Francis Johnson (9 a.m.); William Grant Still (1 p.m.); Florence Price (6 p.m.).

Tuesday: Marian Anderson (9 a.m.); Paul Robeson (1 p.m.); William Levi Dawson (6 p.m.).

Wednesday: George Walker (9 a.m.); Leontyne Price (1 p.m.); George Shirley (6 p.m.).

Thursday: Porgy and Bess (9 a.m.); James DePriest (1 p.m.); Simon Estes (6 p.m.).

Friday: Jessye Norman (9 a.m.); Andre Watts (1 p.m.); Moses Hogan (6 p.m.).