After Financial Turmoil And Resignations, Checking In On Springfield Hospital

1 hour ago

As Springfield Hospital faces serious financial struggles, the CEO and CFO of its health care system have both recently resigned. There is other internal turmoil as well, including attrition and missed payments to contractors and others. What's going wrong and what steps are being taken to turn things around?

Vermont Edition spoke with Nora Doyle-Burr, a staff writer covering health care for the Valley News, to hear about the latest.

Broadcast live on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

