Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

After The Governor's Veto, The Fate of Vermont's Toxic Substances Bill

By & 1 hour ago
  • A bill proposing new regulations on toxic substances was vetoed by Gov. Phil Scott, but lawmakers are voting again and could override the veto.
    A bill proposing new regulations on toxic substances was vetoed by Gov. Phil Scott, but lawmakers are voting again and could override the veto.
    Antoine2K / iStock

Live call-in discussion: New regulations for toxic substances—and a new agency to enforce them—passed both the House and Senate in April, but the bill was vetoed by Gov. Scott. Now lawmakers are working on a possible veto override. We're looking at what the bill could mean for Vermont, the reasons behind the governor's veto, and the prospect of a possible override. 

The regulations of S.103 would create an Interagency Committee on Chemical Management, which would monitor and track toxic substances and hazardous materials in the state. The committee would also conduct it's own groundwater testing, as well as track and potentially ban certain chemicals considered "of concern" to children.

Gov. Scott's veto said the bill would have "no practical impact to how [the administration] regulates these chemicals."

Sen. Virginia Lyons, co-sponsor of S.103, joins Vermont Edition to discuss what the bill could mean for Vermont, the governor's veto, and the process involved in an override vote in the Senate and House. A representative of the Scott administration will also join the show.

Share your thoughts on the bill and the governor's veto below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast Monday, April 23, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Environment
Department of Health

Related Content

Bennington Residents Are Still Waiting For A Long-Term Fix For PFOA Contamination

By Apr 24, 2017
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Bennington residents who have been dealing with contaminated water are starting to get frustrated with the state's ability to find a long-term solution to their problem.

Despite Contaminated Wells Across Vermont, Toxics Bill Falls Short In Montpelier

By Jun 1, 2017
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Public health advocates say the discovery of a toxic chemical in private drinking wells in southern Vermont last year exposes shortcomings in state regulatory oversight. But an effort to bolster consumer protections fell short in the Legislature this year.