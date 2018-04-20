After The Governor's Veto, The Fate of Vermont's Toxic Substances Bill

Live call-in discussion: New regulations for toxic substances—and a new agency to enforce them—passed both the House and Senate in April, but the bill was vetoed by Gov. Scott. Now lawmakers are working on a possible veto override. We're looking at what the bill could mean for Vermont, the reasons behind the governor's veto, and the prospect of a possible override.

The regulations of S.103 would create an Interagency Committee on Chemical Management, which would monitor and track toxic substances and hazardous materials in the state. The committee would also conduct it's own groundwater testing, as well as track and potentially ban certain chemicals considered "of concern" to children.

Gov. Scott's veto said the bill would have "no practical impact to how [the administration] regulates these chemicals."

Sen. Virginia Lyons, co-sponsor of S.103, joins Vermont Edition to discuss what the bill could mean for Vermont, the governor's veto, and the process involved in an override vote in the Senate and House. A representative of the Scott administration will also join the show.

Broadcast Monday, April 23, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.