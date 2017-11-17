After Health Department Request, 16 Vermont Schools Will Test For Lead

The health department will test drinking water in 16 schools for lead, and the results could lead to a statewide testing program.

About 150 schools that have their own private wells are required to test for lead.

But deputy health commissioner Tracy Dolan says there is no requirement for schools that get their water from municipal supplies.

And Dolan says it's possible that some of Vermont's older schools have lead pipes.

"We expect that we will probably find some level of lead in at least one tap among all of the schools," says Dolan. "And so with that recognition we thought we should move forward and see what we can learn and then determine whether or not we need any policy changes."

Vermont has a pretty robust lead paint, and blood testing, program, but Dolan says the water crisis in Flint, Michigan shined a light on the dangers of running clean water through lead pipes.

Dolan says the program, at this point, is voluntary, and each of the 16 schools that were asked to take part agreed.

Barre City Elementary School

Enosburg Falls Elementary School

Northwest Primary School

Bennington Elementary School

St. Albans City Elementary School

Elm Hill School

St. Johnsbury School

Thatcher Brook Primary School

Castleton Elementary School

Academy School

Central Elementary School

White River Elementary School

Cabot School

Johnson Elementary School

Ludlow Elementary School

Richford Elementary School

Dolan says all of the testing will be done at no cost to the schools.

Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore says the state will work with the schools if any of the tests show dangerous levels of lead in the water.

“We are committed to making sure all Vermonters have access to clean and safe drinking water," she said.

Lead poison is particularly dangerous for children. Exposure to lead can damage the brain, kidneys and nervous system, slow down growth and development, make it hard to learn, and impair a child’s hearing and speech.

The data that is gathered during the tests will be used to form a statewide policy for testing water in Vermont's schools.

