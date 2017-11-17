Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

After Health Department Request, 16 Vermont Schools Will Test For Lead

By 13 seconds ago

The health department will test drinking water in 16 schools for lead, and the results could lead to a statewide testing program.

About 150 schools that have their own private wells are required to test for lead.

But deputy health commissioner Tracy Dolan says there is no requirement for schools that get their water from municipal supplies.

And Dolan says it's possible that some of Vermont's older schools have lead pipes.

"We expect that we will probably find some level of lead in at least one tap among all of the schools," says Dolan. "And so with that recognition we thought we should move forward and see what we  can learn and then determine whether or not we need any policy changes."

Vermont has a pretty robust lead paint, and blood testing, program, but Dolan says the water crisis in Flint, Michigan shined a light on the dangers of running clean water through lead pipes.

Dolan says the program, at this point, is voluntary, and each of the 16 schools that were asked to take part agreed.

  • Barre City Elementary School
  • Enosburg Falls Elementary School
  • Northwest Primary School
  • Bennington Elementary School
  • St. Albans City Elementary School
  • Elm Hill School
  • St. Johnsbury School
  • Thatcher Brook Primary School
  • Castleton Elementary School
  • Academy School
  • Central Elementary School
  • White River Elementary School
  • Cabot School
  • Johnson Elementary School
  •  Ludlow Elementary School
  • Richford Elementary School

Dolan says all of the testing will be done at no cost to the schools.

Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore says the state will work with the schools if any of the tests show dangerous levels of lead in the water.

“We are committed to making sure all Vermonters have access to clean and safe drinking water," she said.

Lead poison is particularly dangerous for children. Exposure to lead can damage the brain, kidneys and nervous system, slow down growth and development, make it hard to learn, and impair a child’s hearing and speech.

The data that is gathered during the tests will be used to form a statewide policy for testing water in Vermont's schools.
 

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Department of Health
Education
Water Quality
Agency of Natural Resources

Related Content

Federal Funds Will Help Fix Lead Paint Hazards In Burlington And Winooski

By Jun 29, 2017
Noelle MacKay, the director of Burlington's Community and Econonomic Development Office, says the city's lead reduction efforts are an important investment to save on future health care and education costs.
Taylor Dobbs / VPR

The City of Burlington is receiving a $2.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to support the Burlington Lead Program, which helps remove potentially dangerous lead paint from the city’s housing stock.

Reuters Investigation Finds Elevated Lead Levels In Several Vermont Communities

By 21 hours ago
Paint chips on a wood surface
XiFotos / iStock

lengthy investigation by Reuters News identified thousands of U.S. communities with lead levels more than twice those found in Flint, Michigan, during that city's notorious water crisis — and several of those communities are in Vermont.

Are Your Pipes Made Of Lead? Here's A Quick Way To Find Out

By & & Rae Ellen Bichell & Ha-Hoa Hamano & Katie Park & Morgan McCloy & David Eads Jun 24, 2016

All the bad news around lead and water has people worried. So we decided to create a step-by-step guide to help find out if the pipe bringing water into your home is made of lead. Get started here.

Bennington County Blood Test Results Show High Levels Of PFOA

By Jul 26, 2016
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR file

The Vermont of Department of Health on Tuesday released the results from a series of eight blood clinics that were held in the spring, and some of the people in Bennington County who had their blood tested for PFOA showed extremely high levels of the chemical in their bodies.