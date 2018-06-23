After Marathon Session, Vt. House Passes New Budget — But Outlook Remains Uncertain

Late Friday night, the Vermont House approved a new state budget — but the future of the plan is uncertain because it doesn't lower nonresidential property tax rates, which Gov. Phil Scott has been demanding.

When House members came to the Statehouse on Friday morning, there was optimism that a compromise could be reached with Scott over property tax rates.

House leaders thought they had a deal with Scott, but it was taken off the table after Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe raised questions about it.

That proposal used one-time surplus money to ensure that there would be no increase in the statewide residential property tax. It also used additional surplus money to phase in reductions in the nonresidential property tax rate over a two-year period.

Scott told members of the House Republican caucus he was disappointed the deal fell through.

"I thought this was something that again could bring us across the finish line and have something that we could all agree to,” said Scott. “So unfortunately again I'm disappointed it was taken off the table."

After 12 hours of negotiations, a new proposal emerged and was approved by the House just before midnight. But the plan angered many Republicans because they said it reneged on promises made by Democratic leaders to reduce all property tax rates.

The governor said he was disappointed that the bill didn't fully address his concerns, and he said he was withholding his judgment about it.

"I'm going to wait till the final product,” said Scott. “We'll see what the Senate does, and then I'll weigh in at that point."

The approved proposal does include several provisions that are part of Scott's five-year plan to reduce education costs. These include a process to create a statewide health care contract for teachers and a special panel that will look at ways to increase student-to-staff ratios.

The Senate will review the House bill when it returns to the Statehouse early next week.

The state faces a government shutdown on July 1 unless lawmakers pass a budget by June 30.