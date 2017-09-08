Related Program: 
After Massive Equifax Data Breach, State Urges Vermonters To Take Security Measures

  • Equifax announced Thursday, Sept. 7 that a data breach had exposed 143 million Americans.
    Mike Stewart / AP

State officials are urging Vermonters to find out whether they’re among the 143 million people affected by a massive data breach at Equifax.

The credit reporting agency says hackers have gained access to customers’ social security numbers, driver license numbers and other personal information.

John Quinn, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Digital Services, says people should visit the website setup by the company — www.equifaxsecruity2017.com — to see if their data has been compromised.

“That website gives you information about what has happened, and how to enroll in credit monitoring,” Quinn says.

Quinn says people will find out whether their data has been breached by following the instructions on the website, and also will be able to enroll in the free credit monitoring being offered by the company.

Quinn says people whose data is compromised should also run a credit check on themselves, to see if there’s any suspicious activity.

It’s important that Vermonters stay vigilant and do all that they can to protect their information,” Quinn says.

