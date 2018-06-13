After Mistaking Edibles For Chocolate, Shelburne Farms Staffers Fall Sick At Work

Two employees of the Inn at Shelburne Farms became ill Wednesday morning after they ate marijuana edible candies left in a room by departing guests.

One employee was discovered lying in the parking lot at the Inn at Shelburne Farms. Both were transported to the UVM Medical Center for evaluation.

An investigation determined the candy they’d eaten was marijuana edibles which looked like malted milk ball candy.

Authorities say the episode serves as a cautionary tale: They urge people with edibles to keep them secure and out of reach of children and others who might be unaware that they contain additional ingredients.

They also added:

Please keep in mind the new marijuana law states possession of more than one ounce of marijuana is considered illegal.

Police say no charges will be filed against the guests who left the candy behind. The new law goes into effect July 1.