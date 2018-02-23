After Months Of Negotiation, Settlement Days Away On Vermont Yankee Sale

A settlement that would allow the closed Vermont Yankee nuclear plant to be sold by the end of the year is days away from being finalized.

The parties in the case said Friday that they hope to have an agreement signed and filed with regulators March 2.

Northstar Decommissioning Holdings wants to buy the plant.

The company says it can dismantle and decommission Vermont Yankee faster than the timetable planned by Entergy, the current owner.

But a big sticking point in the case has been the state’s concerns that Northstar may not have enough money available to pay for all the work, including managing the spent fuel at the site.

A settlement that would resolve that financial issue and others is close. James Porter, director of public advocacy at the Department of Public, said he’s hopeful the agreement will be filed by the end of next week.

“If there’s a settlement that involves the department, the financial assurance piece, as we’ve been clear from the beginning of our testimony, would be a necessary piece of such as settlement,” he said.

The negotiations are confidential, but a document filed with the Public Utilities Commission indicates that a deal that would cover the financial piece is imminent. “The parties anticipate that a memorandum of understanding will be filed with the commission by March 2, 2018, that addresses financial assurances and site restoration standards, and that some or all of the parties participating in settlement negotiations will join,” the document says.

A longtime nuclear watchdog group, the New England Coalition, is involved in the talks.

“I would say we have had constructive discussions. We’ve had lengthy constructive discussions, but I don’t know yet whether we can bridge the difference,” said James Dumont, the coalition’s lawyer.

The Conservation Law Foundation is also involved in the negotiations, but still has concerns about the clean-up work needed at the site, said CLF attorney Sandra Levine.

“The United States has more than 20 years experience in cleaning up contaminated industrial sites,” she said. “And the testimony CLF filed demonstrated that that 20 years experience can be drawn on to make sure that, at a minimum, the same protections are in place here when you transfer a contaminated industrial site, which is what Vermont Yankee is to a new owner.”

Any settlement would have to be approved by the state Public Utilities Commission, the three-member body that regulates utilities.

Entergy says it wants a decision from the PUC by the end of June, in order for the sale to close by the end of 2018.