Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

After Scandals At Major Montreal Hospital, Fundraising Takes A Hit

By & 6 seconds ago

Following years of scandal surrounding the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) in Montreal, donations have dropped sharply.

That's just the latest for the large public hospital network, which has been struggling with bad publicity since shortly after it opened a new facility in 2015.

Aaron Derfel has reported on the hospital and its woes for the Montreal Gazette. He says that the troubles at MUHC began with corruption charges over the construction contract for the new hospital.

Derfel spoke to VPR's Henry Epp. Listen to their conversation above.

Tags: 
VPR News
Health
Canada
The Frequency

Related Content

At Manchester VA Forum, Vets Raise Concerns About Quality Of Care

By Jul 28, 2017

Emotions ran high at a public forum hosted by the Manchester VA Medical Center Wednesday night. The gathering came on the heels of a Boston Globe report alleging unsanitary conditions and insufficient care at the hospital.

Dozens of veterans showed up at Manchester Community College to hear from VA officials about how they are addressing the allegations detailed in the Globe report. Those in attendance expressed concerns about long wait times, rushed doctor visits, and difficulty navigating layers of bureaucracy at the Manchester VA.

Should Vermonters Pay $50 Million More In Health Insurance Premiums? Regulators To Decide

By Jul 25, 2017
Chief Health Care Advocate Mike Fisher, center, is urging state regulators to reject the 12.6 percent premium increase being sought by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR/file

State regulators will have to weigh conflicting testimony as they decide whether to approve a proposal that would increase Vermonters’ health insurance premiums by more than $50 million next year.   

Trump Administration Cuts To Teen Pregnancy Prevention Grants Cost Charlotte Nonprofit $2 Million

By Jul 24, 2017

A Vermont organization is facing funding challenges after the Trump administration abruptly cut millions of dollars in planned grants for a national teen pregnancy prevention program.