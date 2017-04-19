After Threat At Essex High School, An Examination Of Lockdown And Safety Plans

On April 12, a threat of violence aimed at Essex High School set police into action and the school into lockdown mode. Surrounding schools in Essex Junction took precautions as well and went into lockout mode.

On Wednesday, Vermont Edition reviewed what happened last week with individuals from Essex High School and the Essex Police Department, and talked about school safety with Gary Margolis – a former UVM police chief and the CEO of Social Sentinel, a software company that helps schools identify threats made on social media.

Listen to this segment from Vermont Edition above.