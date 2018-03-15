Related Program: 
After A Year, Taking Stock Of Vermont's Paid Sick Time Law

By & ago
  • As of Jan. 1, 2018, all Vermont employers are required by law to provide paid sick time to employees working 18 hours a week or more.
    As of Jan. 1, 2018, all Vermont employers are required by law to provide paid sick time to employees working 18 hours a week or more.
    Kelly Sikkema / Unsplash

Live call-in discussion: For more than a year, Vermont has required employers to provide paid sick time to employees working at least 18 hours per week. Even businesses that already offered paid sick leave often required policy changes to comply. We're looking at Vermont's paid sick time law one year in.

The law was gradually phased in after going into effect at the beginning of 2017. As of Jan. 1, 2018, all employers are required to provide paid sick time to employees over the age of 18.

Vermont Edition talks about whether businesses are meeting the law's requirements and what issues they face with:

  • Commissioner Lindsay Currle of the Vermont Department of Labor.
  • Alexandra Clauss, an attorney and shareholder at Primmer Piper Eggleston & Cramer PC, who helps Vermont businesses with compliance issues.
  • Patrick Walsh, associate professor of economics at St. Michael’s College.

Broadcast Thursday, March 15, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Note: Primmer Piper Eggleston & Cramer PC is a VPR underwriter.

Vermont Edition
Department of Labor
The Vermont Economy
Paid Sick Days

