AG Donovan On Morris Harassment Investigation And His 2019 Priorities

Live call-in discussion: Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan has released findings on the alleged racial harassment of former state Rep. Kiah Morris, saying that Morris was a victim of harassment but there is not enough evidence to prosecute. We're talking with the attorney general about the investigation, his office's new bias incident reporting system and his other priorities in the coming year.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.