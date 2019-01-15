Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

AG Donovan On Morris Harassment Investigation And His 2019 Priorities

By & 38 minutes ago
  • Attorney General TJ Donovan announced the results of the investigation into the alleged racial harassment of former state Rep. Kiah Morris on Januart 14, 2019.
    Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Live call-in discussion: Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan has released findings on the alleged racial harassment of former state Rep. Kiah Morris, saying that Morris was a victim of harassment but there is not enough evidence to prosecute. We're talking with the attorney general about the investigation, his office's new bias incident reporting system and his other priorities in the coming year.

Post your comments and questions for the attorney general below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

