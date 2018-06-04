Related Program: 
AG Donovan Urges Vermonters To Comment On 'Added Sugar' Label For Maple Products

The Vermont Attorney General is urging citizens to speak out against a new federal rule requiring maple syrup bottles to be labeled "added sugar." 

Attorney General TJ Donovan is holding a press conference Monday at 1 p.m. in Richmond. There, he will ask Vermonters to comment on a new rule from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which will require maple syrup producers to label bottles "added sugar." 

More from VPR — Maple Syrup Makers Don't Want An 'Added Sugar' Label [May 25]

In an email, the Attorney General's Office said "maple syrup as we know, does not have added sugar."

Maple syrup producers have reached out to Vermont's top law enforcement officer with concerns about the new rule, according to the office.

More from VPR — Welch, Leahy Join Vt. Sugar Makers In Denouncing FDA's Maple Syrup Label Rule [May 1]

The FDA says the proposed label is part of a campaign to educate consumers about how much sugar they eat. 

Information on how to submit comments is available on the FDA website. The comment period ends June 15.

