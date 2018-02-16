The Agony And Ecstasy Of Snow Days: How The Decision Is Made To Call Off School

Live call-in discussion: There are two sides to school snow days. You've got the kids who get a day off and a chance to romp in the snow and catchup on the homework they might not have gotten done on time. And then there's the parents who might have to take a day off of work to watch the kids. But beyond that are the school superintendents who have to make the decision to close school.

We hear from Vermont Principals Association Executive Director Jay Nichols and Orange North Supervisory Union Superintendent of Schools Susette Bollard about the many factors that go into closing school, closing early or delaying the opening.

Post your questions or comments about winter school closings here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.