Agreement Reached, Strike Averted in South Burlington

A potential teachers' strike has been averted in South Burlington and school is in session today.

Early Wednesday morning the South Burlington Educators' Association and the South Burlington School Board reached an agreement on a two-year collective bargaining agreement.

The details of the agreement won't be released until the teachers' union has a chance to ratify the terms.

In a statement, board chair Elizabeth Fitzgerald said “We are pleased to have reached a reasonable settlement that averts a strike." With the budget pressures the district is facing, we believe the agreement is in the best interest of the students, the community, and the teachers.”