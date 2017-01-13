The On Air Debut Of VPR's New Steinway Grand Piano, With Simone Dinnerstein

Join VPR Classical's Walter Parker for a live broadcast with world-renowned pianist Simone Dinnerstein on Friday, January 20 at VPR’s Studio One in Colchester. This will be the debut broadcast of our new Steinway concert grand piano, which Ms. Dinnerstein helped select for VPR.

We're excited to share this special moment with listeners in the studio and on air.

Seating is very limited so reservations are required and will be given on a first come, first-served basis. To reserve your seats click here.

Please be prompt for 10:30 a.m. seating for this live broadcast. Doors will be closed at 10:45 a.m. and seating will be at the discretion of the ushers. Directions to VPR’s Colchester studios can be found here.

If all seats are filled, we hope you will tune into VPR Classical at 11:00 a.m. to hear Ms. Dinnerstein perform or purchase tickets for her performance at Chandler Center for the Arts on January 21.

This event is sponsored in part by a gift from Ron and Jessica Liebowitz in support of classical music performance in Vermont.

VPR thanks Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph for their partnership in the event.