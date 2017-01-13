The On Air Debut Of VPR's New Steinway Grand Piano, With Simone Dinnerstein

By 56 minutes ago
  • vpr-blog-SIMONE-DINNERSTEIN-PORTRAIT
    World-renowned pianist Simone Dinnerstein will perform Friday, January 20 at VPR’s Studio One in Colchester.
    Lisa-Marie Mazzucco

Join VPR Classical's Walter Parker for a live broadcast with world-renowned pianist Simone Dinnerstein on Friday, January 20 at VPR’s Studio One in Colchester. This will be the debut broadcast of our new Steinway concert grand piano, which Ms. Dinnerstein helped select for VPR.

We're excited to share this special moment with listeners in the studio and on air.

Seating is very limited so reservations are required and will be given on a first come, first-served basis. To reserve your seats click here.

Please be prompt for 10:30 a.m. seating for this live broadcast. Doors will be closed at 10:45 a.m. and seating will be at the discretion of the ushers. Directions to VPR’s Colchester studios can be found here.

If all seats are filled, we hope you will tune into VPR Classical at 11:00 a.m. to hear Ms. Dinnerstein perform or purchase tickets for her performance at Chandler Center for the Arts on January 21.

This event is sponsored in part by a gift from Ron and Jessica Liebowitz in support of classical music performance in Vermont.

VPR thanks Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph for their partnership in the event.

Tags: 
VPR Blog
Events
VPR Classical

Related Content

Bach & Brews Holiday Edition: Play And Sing!

By Dec 15, 2016

VPR Classical is throwing a holiday-themed sight-reading party on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at Hotel Vermont in Burlington.

Bach & Brews is VPR Classical's chamber music open mic series: classical musicians and vocalists are invited to get together to play music together while having a few drinks (if you want!). The goal is to bring classical music to unexpected places, without all the formalities of a traditional concert.

'But Why': A Listening Party At Shelburne Farms

By Jun 13, 2016
But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids
Jory Raphael For VPR

Join us for a celebration of the curiosity of children with a VPR listening party for the our new podcast for kids, But Why, on Saturday, June 25 at Shelburne Farms.

The show tackles questions submitted from kids, such as "why is the sky blue?" to "why don't cats have hands?" to "why do people have different religions?"

VPR At The Business Expo

By May 18, 2016

The Vermont Chamber Business and Industry Expo will be Thursday, May 26 the Sheraton Hotel in South Burlington, and VPR will be there. Come visit our booth on the second floor and meet your favorite VPR voices in person.