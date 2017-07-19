Albright: Get Well Wishes

I was really worried for Senator John McCain and his family when I heard he’d undergone emergency surgery for a blood clot in his brain. It’s not a simple operation, no matter the cause or prognosis.

Apparently referring to the now failing effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as the ACA or Obamacare, President Trump wished McCain a speedy recovery, adding that “we need his vote.”

I might have wished for more sympathy and less politicking, but I guess that’s just a sign of our times.

Of course, McCain’s opinion of his party’s substitute for the ACA became moot after four other GOP senators publicly withheld their support. Conservatives said the new plan was too generous; moderates called it too stingy because, according to the Congressional Budget Office, it would result in 15 million people losing health insurance. Trump and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell now say they just want to repeal the ACA or, as Trump puts it, let Obamacare fail.

But repeal without replacement also appears to lack the necessary votes for passage – and the ACA stands - for now.

That’s good news for people who depend on it. And it also spares GOP leaders from the fury they would have faced back home, as constituents suddenly found themselves without the medical care they needed.

But I think the repeal vote should be held - so each member of Congress has to take a public stand on it. And if they do, I hope they’ll think of their colleague, John McCain, who received possibly life-saving emergency care.

Under the ACA, members of Congress and their staffs who want coverage through their employer, the government, may choose gold plans from multiple insurers doing business on the Washington, D.C. Health Link – and the government pays about three quarters of their premium cost.

In fact, all federal workers get a pretty good deal. And if Congress ever does repeal the ACA, they’d get equal or even better coverage under the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program, provided they keep their high-paying jobs – an open question, because elections are coming.

Meanwhile, perhaps before casting any more votes on health care, each member of Congress should recall at least one moment when having decent health insurance saved a life they hold dear - maybe even their own.