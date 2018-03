Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Semyon Bychkov, conductor

Renaud Capucon, violin

Detlev Glanert: Brahms Fantasy

Brahms: Violin Concerto in D, Op. 77

Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 68

Barber: Overture to The School for Scandal

Listen Saturday March 10 at 8 p.m.