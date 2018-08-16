All Kinds Of Songs

Classic country songs, Cajun songs, love songs, lots of songs from Vermont, and a few dance tunes for good measure!

This program will air on Sunday August 19th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Oregon folk singer Lindsay Clark will be the featured performer at The Barrage in Holland, VT on Saturday August 25th, doors open at 7. To find the Barrage, follow the signs saying "rock and roll".

The Vermont recorder and harp consort Full Circle will be playing at the Fisk Farm in Isle LaMotte Sunday, Aug. 26th from 2 until 4:30 p.m.

The Chelsea Arts Collective (CAC), in collaboration with First Branch Community Collaborative, is set to host a day full of art and music, with their first annual Arts on the Green Market & Festival, Saturday, August 25th (10am-5pm), on the North Common in historic Chelsea Village. Featured musicians include Vermont guitarist Doug Perkins.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of traditional song and dance from southern Africa by Black Umfolosi at Next Stage in Putney on Friday, August 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Brandon Music presents Daddy Longlegs on Saturday August 25th at 7:30 p.m.

John, Lila, and Ida Mae Specker will be performing an outdoor concert of joyous traditional fiddle and banjo music from 11:00 -12:30 during Andover Day, on the grounds of Andover Town Hall in Andover on Saturday, August 25th.

There will be a Breton Fest Noz at Touterelle on Route 7 in New Haven on Sunday August 26th from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. with Dance leader: Mary Wesley and with music provided by Alex Kehler, Jeremiah McLane, and Tim Cummings.

The Steph Pappas Experience will be playing at Double E in Essex on Saturday August 25th from 7 - 9 p.m.

Livingston Taylor will be performing at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Friday, August 24th and Saturday, August 25th!

Chaque Fois will perform in Burlington’s City Hall Park on Friday August 24th at noon.

Woodchuck’s Revenge will play at Chittenden Day in Chittenden on Saturday afternoon, August 25th.

The Phil Henry Trio will be playing in Burlington’s City Hall Park on Wednesday August 22nd at noon.