All The Money, Half The Time: Give By September 16

In just four powerful days this September, the VPR community will come together to raise all the money in half the time — that’s $400,000 in just four days so we can bring you more of the news you need with fewer program interruptions for fundraising.

The drive starts on Wednesday, September 13 and ends at noon on Saturday, September 16. But you don’t have to wait to give to this effort. Every gift now will count towards the goal — and inspire others to give once the drive begins.

Donate now to help VPR raise all the money in half the time.

This is your chance to stand with the facts by fueling our work with your financial support. Together we can send a powerful message: that access to independent, fact-based journalism is a cornerstone of a healthy democracy - and that it is worth supporting.

Together we can send a powerful message: that access to independent, fact-based journalism is a cornerstone of a healthy democracy.

Get A Limited Edition 40th Anniversary VPR Mug

VPR is celebrating 40 years of public service with limited edition anniversary mugs! The green and white enamel camp mugs are available for a gift of $77 for one (the color will be a surprise), or $150 for two (you'll get one of each). We won't be ordering more so please be sure to give by September 13 to get yours!

Prize Drawings

We've giving away a number of prizes throughout the drive, including a 12.9 inch iPad Pro, a getaway to Hotel Vermont, $1,000 at Small Dog Electronics and four $250 gift cards to Vermont Bookshop. Give early for more chances to win! Learn more or read the contest rules.