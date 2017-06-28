Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

All The State's A Stage: Summer Performance In Vermont

By & 21 seconds ago
  • Justin Lander and Rose Friedman take their puppet and variety shows across the state every year. We'll hear about them and other performance and theater options in Vermont this summer.
    Justin Lander and Rose Friedman take their puppet and variety shows across the state every year. We'll hear about them and other performance and theater options in Vermont this summer.
    Brent McCoy / Modern Times Theater

Live call-in discussion: Most Vermont cities and towns don't have a big theater district, But the good news is, that makes the whole state something of a theater district! There are performances going on from Southern Vermont to the Northeast Kingdom - and that includes some traveling performers who bring their show to you.

We want to hear your recommendations as well. Post below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

We'll be joined by Kristen Hixon of Shakespeare on Main Street of Vermont, Valdine Hall of the Highland Center for the Arts, and Rose Friedman of Modern Times Theater and Vermont Vaudeville. We'll also hear about the world premier of Doggie Hamlet (which really is more about sheep than dogs, you'll see).

Broadcast live on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Arts & Culture

Related Content

Here Come The Thespians!

By & Jun 9, 2014
Dorset Theatre Festival

Get your ticket and pick a seat. Productions are about to begin at summer theaters around the state.

We'll check in with theater companies throughout Vermont to learn what's on tap this summer.

On With The Show: Winter Theater In Vermont

By & Jan 20, 2016
Sam Gale Rosen / VPR

Right now, amateur and professional thespians are memorizing their lines. Scenery is being built. Directors are choosing cast members. Winter theater in Vermont is preparing for opening nights of comedies, dramas and musicals.

We sneak a peak behind the curtain at numerous theater companies around the state.