All The State's A Stage: Summer Performance In Vermont

Live call-in discussion: Most Vermont cities and towns don't have a big theater district, But the good news is, that makes the whole state something of a theater district! There are performances going on from Southern Vermont to the Northeast Kingdom - and that includes some traveling performers who bring their show to you.

We want to hear your recommendations as well. Post below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

We'll be joined by Kristen Hixon of Shakespeare on Main Street of Vermont, Valdine Hall of the Highland Center for the Arts, and Rose Friedman of Modern Times Theater and Vermont Vaudeville. We'll also hear about the world premier of Doggie Hamlet (which really is more about sheep than dogs, you'll see).

Broadcast live on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.