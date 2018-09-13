Am I Nuts Or Are There More Squirrels This Year?

Throughout the Northeast, including parts of Vermont, it seems like there are a lot of squirrels around. Both live squirrels, squirreling around the woods and our yards, as well as dead squirrels dotting the roads.

But is there really a squirrel population boom going on (spoiler alert: there is)? Where is it coming from?

John Gobeille, a biologist with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, joins Vermont Edition to crack the nut of the spike in squirrel numbers.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.