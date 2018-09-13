Related Program: 
Am I Nuts Or Are There More Squirrels This Year?

  • Where are all these squirrels coming from?!
Throughout the Northeast, including parts of Vermont, it seems like there are a lot of squirrels around. Both live squirrels, squirreling around the woods and our yards, as well as dead squirrels dotting the roads. 

But is there really a squirrel population boom going on (spoiler alert: there is)? Where is it coming from?

John Gobeille, a biologist with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, joins Vermont Edition to crack the nut of the spike in squirrel numbers.

