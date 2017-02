Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

Gottschalk: The Union

Ives: The Things Our Fathers Loved; Charlie Rutlage; The Indians; The Housatonic at Stockbridge; The Circus Band

Rzewski: Winnsboro Cotton Mill Blues

Ellington: Clarinet Lament

Gershwin: An American in Paris, for 2 pianos

Listen Saturday February 4 at 7 p.m.