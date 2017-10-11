Amidst Opioid Crisis, How Do We Manage Pain?

As the state and the country struggle with the opioid crisis, there is a renewed public focus on the treatment of pain. We're talking with a top local expert about the full landscape of pain management - opioids, but also other methods of treatment - and how doctors balance risk and benefit.

We're joined by Dr. Carlos Pino, medical director of the Center for Pain Medicine at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

