Amidst Opioid Crisis, How Do We Manage Pain?

  • As the country struggles with the opioid crisis, we're talking about pain management with a local expert.
    ChesiireCat / iStock

As the state and the country struggle with the opioid crisis, there is a renewed public focus on the treatment of pain. We're talking with a top local expert about the full landscape of pain management - opioids, but also other methods of treatment - and how doctors balance risk and benefit. 

We're joined by Dr. Carlos Pino, medical director of the Center for Pain Medicine at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Post your questions, comments, or your own personal experiences with pain management below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

